Curious what Palo Alto services will be available on Memorial Day? Find the list here.

City Hall, libraries scheduled to observe holiday

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 27, 2022, 9:45 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palo Alto Library system plans to close all its locations including the College Terrace branch pictured above, on May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, May 30, residents should be prepared for many public services to be closed or operating in a limited capacity.

Below is a list of whether various local and regional services will operate on Monday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service will be maintained.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule for the holiday. School-oriented routes won't operate. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: Schools will be closed on Monday.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.

