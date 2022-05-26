Two teens arrested for strong-arm robbery

Palo Alto police have arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with a strong-arm robbery against another teenage boy on Tuesday afternoon, the department said Wednesday.

A high school-aged boy was sitting on top of a utility box in the 600 block of Georgia Avenue, about a block away from Briones Park, at about 4:20 p.m. when one of the teens allegedly punched him in the head multiple times and stole his cellphone, according to a police press release.

The boy noticed a blue Toyota Corolla parked on the street before the robbery but he hadn't recognized the driver, he told police. A few minutes later, he heard someone call out his first name. When he looked up, someone punched him several times in the face and head, causing him to fall off the electrical box and drop his cellphone.

The attacker picked up the cellphone and ran to the blue Corolla, which the boy saw was driven up to their location during the assault. The attacker entered the car, which fled east. An adult passerby, who saw the robbery and the teen punch the boy in the head, took photographs of the blue Toyota as it sped away and then called police.

The boy told police he knew the attacker from prior contacts and interactions. He suffered visible bruising and abrasions to his face and head from the attack, but he declined medical attention at the scene, police said.