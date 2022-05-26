PUBLIC AGENDA: Approval of annual work plans; modifications to objective standards

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 30.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to approve the annual work plans for the Planning and Transportation Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Human Resources Board, the Architectural Review Board and the Human Relations Commission. The council also plans to make modifications to the city's objective standards, including elimination of the legislative process for projects in the "affordable housing" overlay zone. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.