Police on search for man exposed himself to teen girl

Palo Alto police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a high school-aged girl as she walked past his parked pickup truck on Arastradero Road Tuesday morning.

Police released a sketch of the man on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police dispatchers received a call about an indecent exposure incident that just occurred in the 600 block of Arastradero Road, which is located near Briones Park. Officers responded immediately, but they could not locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the girl was walking west on the north sidewalk of Arastradero Road when she approached the truck, which was parked along the side of the road. The girl saw a man standing on the sidewalk side of the truck with his arm on its open window ledge. She then noticed that the man's pants were unbuckled and that he was masturbating.

The man made eye contact with the girl and said something to her in Spanish. She continued to walk past him and later notified police.