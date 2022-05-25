Voter guide: Local races, measures you can expect on the primary election ballot

• Three seek job as county's chief law enforcement officers

The contentious race for the Santa Clara County district attorney's seat is pitting a trailblazing incumbent against a seasoned public defender and a former deputy district attorney who has sued the DA's office.

Ravenswood's Measure I

• Ravenswood's Measure I asks district residents to approve $110M school bond

Measure I would help the Ravenswood district modernize crumbling facilities. Voters will consider the $110 million bond on the June 7 ballot to bring classrooms into the 21st century.

Congressional District 15

• Who will succeed Jackie Speier? The race is on in the newly redrawn District 15

The race to fill the Congressional District 15 seat will be the Peninsula's most competitive in a generation, thanks to Rep. Jackie Speier's retirement. Meet the four candidates in the June 7 primary.

Congressional District 16

• Eshoo faces rivals from left, right and center in bid to retain Congress seat

Seven candidates vying to replace Rep. Anna Eshoo in a newly redrawn Silicon Valley congressional district know they face an uphill climb against the political veteran.

Races for state office

• CalMatters' 2022 voter guide

CalMatters, a nonprofit media organization that covers California politics, offers voters information on candidates running for statewide leadership positions, including governor, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction.

• Former Assembly member Sally Lieber announces run for state Board of Equalizaton

Sally Lieber, a Mountain View City Council member and former state Assembly member, is throwing her hat in the ring to join the California Board of Equalization. She is one of three candidates vying for the District 2 seat in the June 7 primary.

Editorials and opinions

• Editorial: Our election recommendations

The Palo Alto Weekly editorial board offers its recommendations in the races for Congressional District 16 and Santa Clara County sheriff, district attorney and assessor, plus Measure A, which would change term limits on the Santa Clara Valley Water District board of directors.

• Editorial: Yes on Ravenswood's Measure I school bond

On June 7, voters in the Ravenswood City School District will be asked to tax themselves and entrust the district with $110 million to pay for school upgrades.

• Opinion: How an emergency Ravenswood kindergarten teacher changed my life

East Palo Alto City Council member Antonio Lopez makes a pitch for supporting Measure I, which appears on the June 7 primary ballot.

Voting information and past forums

• Palo Alto voters: Here's how to cast your primary election ballot by mail, in person

Mail-in ballots for the June 7 primary election can be sent through a pre-paid envelope that came with their ballot (they must be postmarked by Election Day) or turned in at Registrar of Voters drop boxes from now through 8 p.m. on June 7. Voters looking to fill out and cast their ballots in person can do so at Santa Clara County voting centers, including one at the Palo Alto Art Center, which will be open between May 28 and June 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on June 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Listen back to local candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters