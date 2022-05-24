High tea, ice cream and coffee cart are some of the future offerings at Mademoiselle Colette's new Atherton cafe

"The quality of her pastries. which she bakes daily, coffee and beverage selections, and assortment of small plates seemed to be just what we were looking for," said Atherton Councilwoman Elizabeth Lewis in an email. "I believe that she will be very successful at our location because of her immediately recognizable name and reputation. I'm looking forward to enjoying a latte and brioche on the deck of the library under the oaks."

As an almost entirely residential community, with the exception of schools and the Menlo Circus Club, Atherton residents generally head to Menlo Park, Redwood City or Palo Alto to eat out.

"We don't have anywhere where residents can meet in the neighborhood," said Ferrand, an Atherton resident, in an interview at her Menlo Park location last week. She said the ambiance of the space is "really nice." "The cafe will bring energy and a lot of people to town."

The French patisserie , which has locations in Redwood City, Palo Alto and Menlo Park, along with a ghost kitchen in Mountain View, won the bid to operate a 250-square-foot cafe in Atherton's new $19.1 million, 10,000-square-foot library this fall. The town plans to sign a five-year lease with the bakery.

She plans to prepare food in the Menlo Park kitchen and reheat it in a countertop oven in Atherton. Proposed offerings include raspberry financiers, eclairs, a variety of salads and sandwiches (including croque monsieurs), along with warm beverages, according to her proposal to the town .

With no kitchen at the Atherton location, she will serve similar items but adapt them. For example, her avocado toast (which will be made on homemade sourdough bread with pomegranates, sesame seeds, onions, pickles and lime sauce) would come without a poached egg.

SLIDESHOW : The raspberry tart at Mademoiselle Colette in Redwood City. It is made up of vanilla pâte sucrée, an almond and vanilla ganache, raspberry confit and fresh raspberries. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW : The "Le Voyage" entremet at Mademoiselle Colette in Redwood City on May 10. It is made up of a gluten-free lemon biscuit, a mango cream, a passion fruit coulis and a pineapple, vanilla and geranium ganache. It's topped with a coconut marshmallow. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Born in Brazil but raised in France, Ferrand attended Le Cordon Bleu and studied at the School of Alain Ducasse in France. She opened Mademoiselle Colette on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park in 2015.

Ferrand said an email from town staff alerted her to the opening for the cafe site in the town's new $32 million civic center project .

In April, the Atherton City Council gave Ferrand the go ahead to pursue serving wine at the new cafe. She is working with the state Department of Alcohol Beverage Control to see if the new cafe will be allowed to have alcohol. She is not sure it will be possible because there are certain limits on serving alcohol in the vicinity of a school and isn't sure if this restriction applies to libraries.

She hopes to bring a small ice cream and coffee cart to the Atherton and Redwood City cafes. She's planned on having a cart at the Redwood City location since October 2020, but it hasn't happened just yet.

In the service, she'd like to include the Mariage Frères teas from France she has on her other cafe menus, along with mini pastries and savories.

Ferrand would like to start a high tea service at the Atherton location, something she said she's been wanting to do for years.

Ferrand's plans for the new cafe are almost complete, but she needs to find a contractor to do the work. She expects the new space to have the same Parisian aesthetic as her other cafes, but part of the $151,000 in renovations will include plastering, floral wallpaper, marble and mirrors. She plans to make the space a little more modern than other locations to match the library's design.

Coffee at the Atherton location would have been served by both people and a robot, the Artly Robotic Barista. The company offered, in lieu of cash rent, to offer town and library staff a significant discount, 50% off grab and go beverage purchases, at the cafe, according to the proposal.

The SiliconValley.coffee Lab is opening this spring as a tasting room for coffee at 651 Oak Grove Ave. in Menlo Park, next to the U.S. Post Office branch, according to the company's proposal . Its cofounders are Atherton residents Vance Bjorn and Matt Baker (who is chair of Atherton's Parks and Recreation Committee).

SiliconValley.coffee , an artisan coffee roastery based out of San Carlos, also submitted a proposal to Atherton to run the cafe space but did not get selected.

SLIDESHOW : A rendering of Mademoiselle Colette's potential food cart, which would be located outside of its new Atherton cafe. The library is set to open in spring 2022 while the cafe should open in the fall. Courtesy Mademoiselle Colette.

SLIDESHOW : A rendering of Mademoiselle Colette, and a potential food cart, at Atherton's new library. The library is set to open in spring 2022 while the cafe should open in the fall. Courtesy Mademoiselle Colette.

Ferrand plans to employ about two to four people baristas, a shift supervisor and sales assistants to work at the new cafe. She plans to outfit the cafe with refrigerators, a dishwasher, a sink, cabinetry and more, the proposal states.

Mademoiselle Colette plans to initially be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., but hours will shift later if wine can be served, Ferrand said.

High tea, ice cream and coffee cart are some of the future offerings at Mademoiselle Colette's new Atherton cafe