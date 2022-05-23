Driver killed in high-speed crash on University Avenue

A car going at a high speed crashed and split into two pieces on University Avenue in East Palo Alto on Monday night, according to witnesses and police. The driver died at the scene.

Witnesses said the driver was heading west on University Avenue and had just past the Bay Road intersection at approximately 8 p.m. when he attempted to swerve around another car and struck the median curb and spun around, striking a tree and a metal pole.

The impact caused the car to split in half. The front portion landed on its side against another tree in the median while the rear portion of the car sheared off into the eastbound lane. Shattered glass and car parts were scattered across the roadway and into the driveway of a nearby strip mall containing the PAL Market in the 2300 block of University Avenue.

Multiple Menlo Park Fire Department units and police responded to the scene. East Palo Alto police closed off University Avenue in both directions between Runnymede Street and Bay Road. As of 10 p.m., the road remained closed and no time estimate was given for when it would be reopened.

One witness who didn't want to give his name said the events leading to the crash happened with astonishing speed. It was only a matter of seconds between the time the driver drove through the intersection, swerved and struck the tree, he said.