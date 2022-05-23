Caltrain returns to its regular schedule this week, after construction reduced its service

Caltrain returned to its regular schedule on Monday with 104 trains each day following the completion of mid-county signal work for the system's electrification, Caltrain officials said.
Caltrain had been operating on a reduced schedule since May 2 to accommodate the work.
Now, riders can expect trains to arrive up to four times per hour on the weekdays.
Caltrain officials have also expanded service on off-peak hours as they work to restore ridership to pre-pandemic levels.
Comments
Great for Caltrain!!! But their target date for electric train implementation already has been delayed once from "whatever previous idealistic unachievable goal" to an equally idealistic unachievable goal of 2024, which is only two years from now!!! They can't possibly acquire and install the rolling stock, and especially not make the administrative, train control and safety changes necessary to meet that goal.
But this also is great news for cities like Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Menlo Park who have been desperate to avoid the enormous expenses and political costs of converting at-grade rail crossings into hugely expensive and disruptive off-grade crossings.
And the really great news is that HSR is dead, dead, deader than dead --- and only being kept alive on life support to hide that fact that it is already dead. So we won't have to spend enormous amounts of money to block this stupid, ignorant, "green pipe dream" on the Peninsula.