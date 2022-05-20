PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews of Castilleja's rebuilding project, student achievement plan

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider approving an application from Castilleja School to reconstruct its campus at 1310 Bryant St. and to gradually increase student enrollment to 540 students. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to consider a request from the city of Palo Alto to use school district land along Churchill Avenue to connect a bike path that runs along the train tracks near Palo Alto High School to one on Stanford University's campus. The board also will review the "Single Plan for Student Achievement" that each elementary and middle school develops. The plans are meant to guide each school's goals. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to wrap up its discussion of the proposed capital and operating budgets for fiscal year 2023. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The committee plans to consider amendments to the Community Development Block Grant Citizen Participation Plan, establish ad hoc committees for items on the commission's 2022-23 work plan and discuss commissioner site visits to Human Services Resource Allocation Process grantees. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 870.