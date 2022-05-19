City reaches settlement with victim of violent arrest outside Happy Donuts

Palo Alto reached a settlement on Wednesday with Julio Arevalo, who suffered a facial bone fracture at the hands of a city police officer during an arrest outside Happy Donuts in July 2019.
Under the terms of the settlements, the city will pay $150,000 and Arevalo will dismiss his suit against the city and release all claims against individuals involved in the incident. The city will not make any admissions of fault or liability, according to City Attorney Molly Stump.
The full settlement agreement will be prepared and executed in the coming weeks and submitted for court approval.
Arevalo, who was 23 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested by former Agent Thomas DeStefano in front of the doughnut shop at 3916 El Camino Real. During the arrest, which was captured on surveillance video and on DeStefano's body camera, DeStefano asked Arevalo if he was on probation and then attempted to detain him.
Arevalo then tried to walk away from DeStefano, who followed him and tried to pin his arm behind his back to detain him. As Arevalo continued to ask why he was being arrested, DeStefano took him down, flipped him to the ground and told him to "stop resisting."
Arevalo was then taken to the police station, at which point his face began to swell and he was transported to a hospital for treatment for a fractured orbital socket, according to the police.
DeStefano, who left the department in September 2021, also alleged that Arevalo may have been involved in a drug transaction, though Arevalo was never charged and the video doesn't offer any evidence to substantiate that claim.
Arevalo filed a suit against the city in November 2019, accusing the Police Department of violating his civil rights. The claim stated that he was violently attacked and "falsely arrested" by DeStefano, who then included information in his report that he knew was false. The suit was seeking $3.85 million for "personal injury, emotional distress, property damage, other damages and the like."
The City Council discussed the lawsuit from Arevalo and the settlement during a closed session at its May 9 meeting.
Comments
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Known violent domestic abuser and addict is hanging around an area known to be frequented by criminals. Resists lawful commands to comply and is taken to the ground. City pays him 5 years wages. If I was a cop in our town I would avoid talking to criminals or attempting to interdict crime until I absolutely had to and even then if they gave any indication of resistance at all, I’d back off and get a coffee. See shady potential auto burglars in a parking lot? Drive on by. Transient screaming and pooping on a University Ave sidewalk? That’s mental health, don’t bother him. town loves their crooks and it shows.
Registered user
Barron Park
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
This unfortunate and costly incident could have been avoided had the officer done some preliminary research prior to attacking Mr. Arevelo.
Agent DeStefano should have checked the CLETS database to confirm whether Mr. Arevalo was actually on probation rather than simply asking him directly.
Upon confirmation of probation along with grounds for an arrest, this incident would not have cost the city any legal reparations.
The police need to exercise more discretion.
Registered user
Community Center
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
This incident sounds like an excessive use of force that the city attorneys acknowledged and settled accordingly.
Regardless of one's criminal background, probable cause is warranted for the police to either question or arrest an individual and there appears to be no logical reasons cited to justify former Agent DeStefano's actions.
Registered user
College Terrace
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Thankfully John you are not an officer in the PA police department. We have a case here where an officer, DeStefano,
violated ethical conduct by fracturing Arevalo’s orbital facial bone fracture. This violence was documented on the surveillance video. Now The city attorney will not admit culpability. Why is Molly Stump working hard to obfusate this obvious act of violence upon a citizen? I claim that racism is a factor. DeStefano falsely accused the victim of drug dealing yet there was no evidence and no charges were filed. Had the victim been white would the officer engage in brutal aggression? I think not.
Registered user
Community Center
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I think the city council and attorney made the wrong decision by agreeing to settle.
We need to stop viewing folks who physically resists lawful detention or arrest and get hurt as victims.
Arevalo was on parole where the conditions of his parole is he could be stopped and searched at any time without cause. So DeStefano tried to stop and search him because he recognized him as a parolee. Arevalo illegally forcefully resists arrest, is hurt in the process and gets paid this big settlement.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
The PAPD got lucky here. Police policies have been upgraded since this awful incident. Had this happened now, this small amount in damages would have likely been much greater for Mr. Arevalo.
It is sickening that the City insists on confidential settlements, given residents pay the price for PAPD’s violent transgressions. We will never know the reasoning that concluded this civil rights lawsuit. We only know our City once again insists on not admitting fault or liability (i.e.responsibility).
Let’s hope more accountability will be taking hold in the PAPD and there will be less need for lawsuits. And some bad apples are gone.
Registered user
Midtown
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Arevalo WAS on amphetamines, that has NOT been disputed.
Interesting (not), but predictable how the case is now settled, when elections are around the corner.
News agencies / headlines / of 'police brutality'. This guy's lawyers wanted 10 Million... while he's at "happy donuts" , and yelling/screaming WAY before police get involved... and these lawyers see it as a fantastic payday, "racist".
No.. ALB are if you out at night, alone, on drugs/amphetamines, and you think if you were white police would not do anything?
You are going to be under suspicion .. I doubt any young person would want to look into a career in law enforcement,after the "BLM" movement. We cannot have it both ways...if you want to phone the police because your bicycle Is stolen and have them come out, support your local leaders.
Not all police are racists...doubting this officer was either! What proof does above poster have?
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Hopefully the word gets out to the other probationers/parolees of the Bay that if you go to PA and the police attempt to stop you, walk away, then scream “no!” repeatedly, grab onto anything to resist handcuffing, when force is used to overcome your resistance… get paid! … and some citizens will still jump to your defense.
It’s so weird that crime is up, right?
Registered user
Community Center
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
The key point is DeStefano did not use excessive force to lawfully detain Arevalo.
Registered user
Midtown
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
"It is sickening that the City insists on confidential settlements, given residents pay the price for PAPD’s violent transgressions. We will never know the reasoning that concluded this civil rights lawsuit. We only know our City once again insists on not admitting fault or liability (i.e.responsibility)".
xxxxxxx
I think we ALL know the reasons -- Alvarado was a parolee, and was on drugs at time of arrest... i.e. they settled for LESS than the lawyers asked.
What more "accountability" do you need? This criminal was PAID with our tax monies, (your if you are paying, I assume).
Do you honestly believe a 4 year-old case with lawyers would settlef or this amt. (expected 10M) if there was a valid case, Felix?
I would expect more critical thinking on PA citizens.
Registered user
Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Is "victim of violent arrest" a valid criminal charge? Or is it just something made up in recent years by flaky activists or 2nd rate journalists desperately trying to "save their world"? Their world can't be saved because it never existed. Even my world can't be saved because alt-Left and alt-Right cretins are determined to destroy it --- for different reasons, both of them specious. Sorry if this is cynical, but it is true. The USA is being torn apart by stupid, idealistic morons.
Registered user
another community
15 minutes ago
Registered user
15 minutes ago
A parolee under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest and he walks away with $150K. Nice.