East Palo Alto sends message to shooters: 'We're not going to tolerate this'

Two pairs of people were shooting at each other Tuesday evening, firing 33 shots in the park. Located in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, Jack Farrell Park — which used to be a crime hot spot — was designated a "fit zone" and "clean zone" in recent years, a place where police engage in fitness programs with community members and where residents volunteer to clean up trash and graffiti.

"I want to emphasize that this was not a random attack of any kind," Liu said, trying to calm fears in the wake of Saturday's hate-fueled mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The shooting took place in crowded Jack Farrell Park, where an estimated 60 people, including many children, were enjoying the outdoors at about 6 p.m. People ran screaming from the playground and the ball field, and some recorded videos on their phones, begging for help, faith leaders said.

East Palo Alto police, city officials and faith leaders vowed on Wednesday, in the aftermath of a deadly shooting that had killed one person and injured three others the night before, that they will not allow the city to slip back into the violence of the early 1990s.

"This is an egregious act on the sanctity of life and it is a tragic and horrible thing on our community. We're not going to tolerate this. We're not going back there," he said, noting the year 1992, when 43 homicides occurred in the city, which was then labeled the per-capita "murder capital" of the country.

"I'm making a plea to the community. We need to hear from you. Please share any information and any videos that you may have. It is imperative that we find the suspects responsible for this incident and hold them accountable," Liu said.

Despite the high visibility of the crime, police don't have many witnesses, Liu said. The motive for the shootout is unknown.

"It's a place that is like a shelter where kids can go and enjoy … in the outdoors," he said.

"So know that it will not be tolerated. and we will continue to stand (and) to do our part in making sure that justice is prevailed," Lewis-Virges said.

Pastor Deborah Lewis-Virges of St. Mark AME Zion Church added: "We will continue to speak out. We will continue to protest. We will continue to do what is necessary so that all parties know that this is absolutely unacceptable. Because what they do not count on is things like this brings all of us together, and when we're all together, there's a power that strengthens the numbers.

"We have grown since then. The community is more engaged to speak up on crimes," he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or by text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.

Anyone in need of counseling or assistance with their trauma is encouraged to go to any of the city's churches or to call the county's crisis hotline, 211.

Mayor Ruben Abrica said the City Council will hold a special community meeting on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday to dialog with the community. Many resources will be made available for people who are experiencing trauma or mental health issues as a result of the shooting.

Goode asked the community to come together to prevent further violence or retaliation. Keeping the park as a safe haven for the community can only happen if people address crime and refuse to tolerate it, he said.

East Palo Alto sends message to shooters: 'We're not going to tolerate this'

Police, faith leaders beseech residents to come forward with information and video of Tuesday's fatal shooting