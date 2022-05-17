One killed, three injured in East Palo Alto shooting

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting that investigators believe was a "targeted attack" in East Palo Alto on Tuesday evening, police said.
The shooting, which was reported around 6 p.m., occurred at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, police said in a press release. Officers were notified through ShotSpotter, a system that provides alerts when gunshots are fired in an area.
One person who was located at the park was transferred to an ambulance where he died of his injuries en route to a hospital, according to police. Two more people took themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District station nearby on University Avenue where fire personnel aided them before they were taken to a hospital. A fourth person was found at a home on Fordham Street and didn't seek treatment.
Based on the initial investigation, police believe the shooting was a "targeted attack" and not random.
One person was shot in the right chest, a second was shot in the left chest and a third had lower extremity wounds, according to dispatchers. As of 8 p.m., police closed Fordham Street at Michigan Avenue to traffic and cordoned off the park.
Nearby residents said they heard at least three to five different guns firing multiple rounds.
Resident Francisco Carlos, said he was at home in bed when he heard what first sounded like firecrackers. "Then there was a different sound, and I thought they were gunshots," he said.
He ran outside and saw a man lying on the grass near the park with a chest wound.
"These things happen so fast," he said.
Carlos said he didn't see the shooter or shooters. Everyone was running away on foot or by car to get out of the way, he added.
Carlos said the park is a popular place, where many people gather daily.
Police are investigating the shooting with assistance from the Menlo Park Police Department, San Mateo County District Attorney's Office and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The name of the deceased will be released once his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or by text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.