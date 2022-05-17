One killed, three injured in East Palo Alto shooting

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting that investigators believe was a "targeted attack" in East Palo Alto on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting, which was reported around 6 p.m., occurred at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, police said in a press release. Officers were notified through ShotSpotter, a system that provides alerts when gunshots are fired in an area.

One person who was located at the park was transferred to an ambulance where he died of his injuries en route to a hospital, according to police. Two more people took themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District station nearby on University Avenue where fire personnel aided them before they were taken to a hospital. A fourth person was found at a home on Fordham Street and didn't seek treatment.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the shooting was a "targeted attack" and not random.

One person was shot in the right chest, a second was shot in the left chest and a third had lower extremity wounds, according to dispatchers. As of 8 p.m., police closed Fordham Street at Michigan Avenue to traffic and cordoned off the park.