Palo Alto woman arrested after attempt to break into occupied home

Homeowner confronted suspect after seeing a hand reaching through a broken glass door panel

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

A Palo Alto man was startled by the sound of breaking glass when a suspect attempted to break into his home around 6 a.m. Friday, May 13, police said.

The man was home with his family in the 100 block of Alma Street around 6:11 a.m. when he heard glass breaking, according to a Palo Alto Police Department press release. When he investigated, he saw a hand reaching through a broken glass panel on the front door, attempting to unlock the deadbolt, police said.

The man confronted the suspect, who fled southbound on Alma Street on foot, according to police. The man called police, and officers quickly found a suspect in the 200 block of Forest Avenue, police said. According to police, officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the suspect's possession.

Police arrested the suspect, a 48-year-old Palo Alto woman. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

