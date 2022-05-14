Around Town: Palo Alto youth recognized in local poetry contest

In the latest Around Town column, news about the winners and honorable mentions in this year's Palo Alto Students Foundation Poetry Contest and a Gunn High student's appointment to the Santa Clara County Youth Task Force.

POETIC PROWESS ... More than two-dozen local students were recognized in this year's Palo Alto Students Foundation Poetry Contest. The competition gave participants a chance to write about any topic and in any style, as long as their submission was an original piece and met the 300-word limit.

Yunhan Luo, a fourth grader at Palo Verde Elementary School, took first place in the preschool through sixth grade category for his poem titled "Best Friend." Sixth graders Adrienne Lec of the JLS Connections Program and Saria Lum of Harker Middle School, won second place for their poems, "Figment" and "The Day We Turn Hatred Into Hope," respectively. Fourth place was shared by Milly Anscomb, Emilie Kuo and Max Peterson. Nine students received honorable mentions in the category.

Palo Alto High students all placed in the seventh through 12th grade division. Junior Allyson Lee took first place for the poem "Carry On, They Say." Coming in second was fellow junior Mars Bau for "Middle-Pack Runner." Third place was a tie between junior Claire Quin and sophomore Miles Gardner for their pieces, "Distantly Intertwined" and "A Hospital Parking Lot," respectively. Fifth-place awards were given to senior William Rumelhart and junior Claire Qin. Six other students were recognized with honorable mentions in the category.

The foundation initially planned to unveil the winners on April 25, but pushed back the announcement to May 8 for the judges to review the high volume of entries and make a final decision. For the full winners list, visit paloaltostudents.org/poetry-contests.