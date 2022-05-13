Two injured when teen accidentally discharges firearm in parked vehicle

Two teenagers were injured Thursday when one of them accidentally discharged a firearm while he was in his parked truck at the Stanford Shopping Center parking lot.
One of the male teens shot himself in the hand, and the round then struck another occupant of the vehicle in the leg, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
Police responded to an area hospital on Thursday, May 12, at 12:17 a.m. on a report of two people who had just arrived with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The teens initially reported they had been the victims of an armed robbery that had occurred about 30 minutes earlier at the Stanford Shopping Center parking lot, but police ultimately determined there had not been a robbery.
Police said the teens had been sitting in a truck smoking marijuana when one of them accidentally discharged a handgun.
They then drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators located a bloodied handgun with no serial number under the driver's seat of the truck.
Police said the case will be forwarded to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for review and any applicable charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Shouldn’t the police investigates how the teens come into possession of the gun and what are their intentions of bringing the gun to Stanford Shopping Mall late at night?
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Who sez weed doesn't kill?
Registered user
Menlo Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Repeal the Second Amendment.
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Why do these teens have an unregistered ghost gun? And why were they not arrested for that?