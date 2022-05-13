Two injured when teen accidentally discharges firearm in parked vehicle

Two teenagers were injured Thursday when one of them accidentally discharged a firearm while he was in his parked truck at the Stanford Shopping Center parking lot.

One of the male teens shot himself in the hand, and the round then struck another occupant of the vehicle in the leg, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police responded to an area hospital on Thursday, May 12, at 12:17 a.m. on a report of two people who had just arrived with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The teens initially reported they had been the victims of an armed robbery that had occurred about 30 minutes earlier at the Stanford Shopping Center parking lot, but police ultimately determined there had not been a robbery.

Police said the teens had been sitting in a truck smoking marijuana when one of them accidentally discharged a handgun.