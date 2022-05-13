News

PUBLIC AGENDA: California Avenue design changes; cost of service study

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 13, 2022, 10:35 am 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 16.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss lease terms for 445 Bryant St. The council will then discuss a new program for domestic recycling of mixed paper and rigid plastics, consider design changes at California Avenue and the closure of California Avenue and a portion of Ramona Street until Dec. 31, and approve further changes to objective standards on new development. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the Planning and Development Services cost of service study and consider updates to the city's municipal fee schedule. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear updates from Caltrain, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and city staff. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 899 9720 6541.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The board will consider a sign exception for 488 University Ave. and a new storefront facade at 180 El Camino Real for retailer Brilliant Earth and hear updates on four units at 2609 Alma St. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The commission plans to discuss using teleconferencing for its meetings, electing a chair and vice chair, funding for artist designed treatments for street barriers on California Avenue and will review an artwork donation. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.

