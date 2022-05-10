Mountain View's COVID-19 vaccination site is shutting down this month

For more than a year, the Mountain View Community Center has been a crucial outpost for providing COVID-19 vaccines in the north county. But with demand for vaccines down and more than 85% of county residents now fully vaccinated, the county plans to close down the site later this month.

Santa Clara County health officials confirmed Monday that the vaccination center will take its final appointments on May 25 before winding down operations, allowing the community center to revert back to recreation programs run by the city. The site has administered more than 138,000 shots since its launch in January 2021, and it remains one of the only county-run vaccination sites north of San Jose.

The city partnered with the county in a rush to open more mass vaccination sites in January 2021, at a time of pent-up demand, tight restrictions on who could get a vaccine and blurred rules on whether privately insured residents could even get a county-administered vaccine. As eligibility expanded, the site became immensely popular with a line winding around Rengstorff Park.

The site was built to handle as many as 1,000 vaccines per day, and in the first few weeks administered 9,000 shots. The demand remained high through May of last year, in part because of its convenient location for north county residents.

The conversion from a recreation center to a destination clinic took less than a week, working with the county to play a "pivotal" role in making the region among the most vaccinated in the country, Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said in a statement Monday.