Peninsula Restaurant Week 2022: Everything you need to know

Where to find the best meals and deals May 13-21

by The Six Fifty staff / TheSixFifty.com

Uploaded: Mon, May 9, 2022, 2:29 pm
Time to read: about 5 minutes

Zareen’s is among the dozens of restaurants that have signed up to participate in Peninsula Restaurant Week this year. Photos by Natalia Nazarova.

To support our local dining scene, Embarcadero Media's Peninsula Foodist and The SixFifty are teaming up to bring Peninsula Restaurant Week back for its second year May 13-21, featuring deals and special dishes from your favorite eateries between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale, as well as the San Mateo County Coastside.

The event is presented by The San Francisco Peninsula, formerly known as the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Visit the Peninsula Restaurant Week searchable directory of restaurants and more information on giveaways, or to sign up your restaurant to participate. Contact participating restaurants for reservations.

View our roundup below for stories we've written on participating eateries, including Q&As with restaurateurs. (Note: Only restaurants that have signed up for Restaurant Week are listed below, so not all locations of a particular business are included.)

This post will be updated as more restaurants are added.

A look at participating restaurants

Half Moon Bay

Jettywave Distillery, Half Moon Bay. Distillery with Mediterranean cuisine.

Half Moon Bay's "Jettywave Distillery is making a name for itself through moonshine"

The Barn. American farm-to-table.

"Beer garden bonanza: 17 outdoor options for safe summer drinking"

Los Altos

Aurum. Contemporary Indian cuisine.

"Good as gold: Aurum chef Manish Tyagi chats beating critics' bad reviews and Bobby Flay"

"Seven predictions about the future of dining on the Peninsula in 2022"

"Seeing stars: Peninsula restaurants shine in the 2021 Michelin Guide"

"Restaurant Roundup: Hawaiian donuts & Thai street food arrive (while mainstays hibernate)"

State of Mind’s heirloom goat pizza. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

State of Mind (and in Palo Alto). Pizzeria.

"What we're eating now: 15 local dishes to order for takeout during the coronavirus shutdown"

"The chef's bucket list: 47 Peninsula dishes to eat before you die"

Ostro @ State Street Market. Oysters and raw bar.

"Food hall forage: What we ate at State Street Market in Los Altos Menlo Park"

Bistro Vida. French bistro and bar.

"Menlo Park's Bistro Vida celebrated as small business of the year"

"Cheese, wine and 'the best gelato': French-inspired outdoor market opens in Menlo Park"

"7 predictions about the future of dining on the Peninsula in 2022"

The Refuge (and in San Carlos and San Mateo). Belgian beer, pastrami and burgers.

"Cheez(steak) Whiz: A Philly transplant’s guide to the Peninsula's best cheesesteaks"

"Hillsdale says hello to a modern mall food court, featuring Shake Shack, The Refuge & more"

"Meat in heaven: Silicon Valley's biggest, baddest sandwiches"

Tin Pot Creamery owner Becky Sunseri holds an ice cream cone at her San Mateo store. Photo by Charles Russo.

Pacifica

Rosalind Bakery. Bakery and cafe.

"For the love of Philly: Meet the Pacifica baker striving for the perfect hoagie roll"

"15 Peninsula sandwiches we're craving now"

"What we're eating now: Wood-fired pizza and Singaporean satay in Pacifica"

Palo Alto

Bistronomie by Baumé. Casual fine dining restaurant serving new versions of classic French dishes.

"Baumé gave up two Michelin stars. Now it's reopening with a more relaxed approach to fine dining"

"Ferrari and Toyota: Meet the $15 sandwich from the restaurateurs behind"

Tin Pot Creamery (and in San Mateo). Ice cream.

"For the Peninsula's ice cream guru, life after Facebook is soft and sweet"

"Food hall forage: What we ate at State Street Market in Los Altos"

"The chef’s bucket list: 47 Peninsula dishes to eat before you die"

Bevri. Georgian restaurant and wine bar.

"Four years in, Bevri's quest to spread Georgian cuisine is only beginning"

San Agus. Mexican cuisine and cocktails.

"Beyond margaritas: How San Agus in Palo Alto is crafting a new Mexican cocktail experience"

"San Agus opens in Palo Alto with Mexico City street food"

"Hot drinks for cold weather: A guide to the SF Peninsula's best toddies, teas and mole'd wine"

"Mix it up: 10 locally made cocktails for your post-quarantine comeback"

Wildseed. Plant-based restaurant.

"Town & Country welcomes SF's Wildseed, a 100% plant-based eatery"

A trio of ceviche at La Viga in Redwood City. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Redwood City

La Viga. Seafood, cocktails and Mexican cuisine.

"Instagrammable eateries: The original art of Silicon Valley's most photogenic restaurants"

"The Restaurant Week Interviews 2021: 7 questions for Chef Manuel Martinez of La Viga Seafood"

"Seeing stars: Peninsula restaurants shine in the 2021 Michelin Guide"

LV Mar. Seafood, tapas and cocktails.

"Looking for live music? 12 must-visit destinations for dining and entertainment on the Peninsula"

Zareen's. Indian and Pakistani food.

"HalalFest wants to take the Bay Area's halal foodie movement global"

"The chef's bucket list: 47 Peninsula dishes to eat before you die"

San Mateo

Pinstripes. Italian American bistro and bar along with bowling and bocce.

"Looking for live music? 12 must-visit destinations for dining and entertainment on the Peninsula"

