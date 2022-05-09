News

Man arrested for alleged break-in at Goodwill store

Investigation finds he entered business through door that was likely unsecured

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Foundation

Mon, May 9, 2022, 12:01 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into a Goodwill of Silicon Valley store in Palo Alto last week.

A man who allegedly broke into the Goodwill of Silicon Valley store in Palo Alto was arrested on May 5, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at 9:23 p.m. on May 5 at the closed Goodwill store at 4085 El Camino Way near West Meadow Drive in Palo Alto.

Officers found an open door at the back of the building, searched the store and found the man, a 55-year-old man of Amboy, Washington. He was wearing a pair of gloves stolen from the store, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the door he used to enter the store was likely unsecured.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

MyFeelz
Registered user
Juana Briones School
3 hours ago
MyFeelz, Juana Briones School
Registered user
3 hours ago

Article should say, "Four days ago, in Palo Alto a man entered un unlocked door of a used goods store on a cold night, put on a pair of gloves he found inside the store and was subsequently arrested."

WWJD?

Meanwhile, I hear sirens going on all times of the day and night. No scanners, no news about what any of the alarms are about. Surely, there's more to report than an article about some homeless dude who could have taken anything he wanted, but instead ... took some freaking used gloves. He might have just been borrowing them with intentions of giving them back after the weather gets nicer.

eileen
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
eileen , College Terrace
Registered user
1 hour ago

This is news? Please save your reporting energy for real stories!!

