After three-year hiatus, May Fete Parade makes a comeback downtown

Much-missed event brings Palo Alto community together again

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Mon, May 9, 2022
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Downtown Palo Alto was bustling with activity on Saturday for the 98th annual May Fete Parade, an event that brought the community together under the theme "What emPowers you?"

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with community members marching down University Avenue, a spectacle that hasn't taken place since 2019 when the parade last took place. Some children embraced the theme by donning their superhero capes and costumes.

Locals lined up on the sidewalk to wave and cheer children and families. Some parade participants brought their pets to join the fun, others rode bicycles and scooters. The crowd also was treated to music by local students, including the Palo Alto High School band, Gunn High School Instrumental Music band and fifth grade students from the Palo Alto Unified School District.

There also were floats created by organizations in the area, including the nonprofit Environmental Volunteers, which carried a large, intricate Earth diorama down the parade route. The Palo Alto Recreation Foundation sponsored a float contest that will award prizes to the first-, second- and third-place winners. The results of the contest are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Public safety groups also made a presence at the event, such as the Palo Alto Police Department and Fire Associates of Santa Clara Valley.

The parade route started on University at Emerson Street, then continued down to Waverley Street, where it turned and ended at Heritage Park. The community was invited to a fair hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto, which took place until 1 p.m.

