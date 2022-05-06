News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Design standards for parklets; review of proposed budget

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 9.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss pending litigation from Julio Arevalo. The council will then consider establishing design standards for the permanent parklet program; approve a public private partnership with First Tee Silicon Valley for improvements at Baylands Golf Links; and consider developing a misdemeanor ordinance to deter hate speech. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to begin its review of the fiscal year 2023 budget, with a focus on the capital plan, utilities and public safety budgets. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the idea of joining the California Community Housing agency; hear and update about pending federal and state legislation; and discuss a recent audit of the city's building permit process. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to continue its review of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, with a focus on community services, planning and development and municipal fees. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hold a study session to explore outreach to the community focusing on understanding the city's Historic Resources Inventory designation. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

