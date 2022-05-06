Palo Alto voters: Here's how to cast your primary election ballot by mail, in person

• Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

• Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Road.

Ballots will be collected by Registrar staff three times a week until May 20 and daily thereafter through 8 p.m. on June 7.

Voters looking to fill out and cast their ballots in person can do so at county voting centers, which will be open between May 28 and June 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on June 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Palo Alto will have a vote center at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road.

Palo Alto voters will have a chance to weigh on key federal and state positions this year, with both Gov. Gavin Newom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla seeking fresh terms. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo and state Assembly member Marc Berman will also be seeking reelection in newly redrawn districts. Local voters will also help choose a state insurance commissioner, a position currently held by Ricardo Lara, and consider approving Measure A, which would set term limits for the Santa Clara Valley Water District board members. County offices that are up for a vote include sheriff, district attorney and tax assessor.

Under the state's top-two primary system, the two candidates who gather the most votes will move on to the general election on Nov. 8, regardless of party registration.

If you have any questions about voting, go to the Registrar of Voters' site at sccvote.org.