Palo Alto's May Fete Parade set to return for 98th edition

Community members prepare to march in beloved event

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, May 5, 2022, 9:28 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Girls Scouts pop bubbles as they march down University Avenue in the May Fête Parade in Palo Alto on May 5, 2018. Photo by Adam Pardee.

The Palo Alto May Fete Parade and Fair is going back to its traditional format this Saturday to the delight of many.

The beloved community affair, which is celebrating its 98th year, was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and reworked last year into a week of festivities. The annual march downtown was replaced in 2021 with a "reverse parade," during which locals decorated their homes and businesses for the public to enjoy.

This year, participants can once again expect groups to show off their floats under the theme "What emPowers you?" The Palo Alto Recreation Foundation is sponsoring a contest that will judge floats on their connection to the parade theme and the amount of youth participation, among other criteria. At stake are a first-place prize of $500, second-place prize of $250 and third-place prize of $125.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on May 7. The parade route starts at University Avenue and Emerson Street, continues down University, turns right at Waverley Street and ends at Heritage Park, where the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto will host a fair until 1 p.m.

The park will feature booths showcasing 30 community organizations, games and prizes for children, food trucks and music by city middle and high school bands and the local band Past Curfew.

Roads will be closed in the area starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the Police Department, which advised the public to expect traffic congestion downtown during the event.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org/mayfete.

View the parade route:

