Living in a pod? New concept in affordable shared housing emerges in Palo Alto

Its name has the cachet of a trendy Brooklyn home, but Brownstone Shared Housing has brought a new housing concept that is affordable, albeit small, to Palo Alto.
The shared housing company is renting "sleeping pods" at $800 a month, where people sleep in a chamber within a room that is a bit wider than a twin bed but tall enough to stand in. Residents share the kitchen and other living areas, according to the company's website.
The idea is to make housing in the Bay Area affordable. There's just month-to-month rent, with no big deposit and first and last-month's rent. Would-be residents just need to apply online. Utilities and high-speed internet are included.
The fledgling company offers two homes: a midcentury home near California Avenue and a home in Bakersfield. The Palo Alto home offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, monthly cleaning and bright, open modern spaces.
The Palo Alto home can accommodate 14 people. The pods, which look like brightly lit stackable storage cubes, are arranged bunk-bed style in two stories. They have their own temperature control and air circulation, electrical outlet shelf space and a rack for hanging clothes.
"They have 40% more space than bunk beds," the company boasts on its website.
Company founders Christina Lennox and James Stallworth originally wanted to start their business in Brooklyn, New York, but issues about shared housing prevented that from happening, Stallworth said in a Medium blog post. In late August, they started the concept in Palo Alto with the aim of providing affordable housing in one of the hottest and least affordable housing markets in the country. They replied to a Craigslist ad for a home rental and the landlord liked the concept, Lennox said. The renters are in their 20s and 30s who are mostly interns at local companies such as Tesla and Telefèric Barcelona, and visiting researchers/students at Stanford.
"We have had residents from 15 countries. It’s really cool that while just walking through the house you can hear multiple languages like Spanish and German being spoken," Lennox said.
"Everyone who stays with us has loved the experience. They find an instant community here and make lifelong friendships. People have commented on how well-designed the house is because we really furnished and planned it out to accommodate everyone. Something we get a lot is that the pods are much bigger than they thought when just looking at the photos," she said.
Parking has not been an issue, Lennox claimed.
"The great thing about being located in Palo Alto is that everyone bikes to work and school. We have space for 14 bikes neatly in the backyard. It's fun to watch people move in and buy a used bike at a local shop instead of taking fossil-fuel-powered transportation from long distances," she said.
Stallworth, company CEO, is a Stanford University graduate with a bachelor's degree in science, technology and society. He is a former California state auditor. Lennox, the chief operating officer, was an external state auditor who graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in criminology.
Lennox said the housing problem is deeply personal for her and Stallworth.
"Both James and I came up with versions of this concept before we met working together at the California State Auditor's office in Sacramento. I came to California from Arizona to complete a leadership school that provided housing through a network of people in the community who opened up rooms in their homes to students.
"After I graduated, the home opener told me she needed the room for her grandson and gave me a hard deadline to move out. I could not find a place, and considered living in my car or renting a storage shed before thankfully finding friends I could move in with. That’s when I started thinking about how there has to be a way to split costs and be able to move in somewhere flexible for a few months on short notice without having to pay thousands of dollars upfront for security deposit and rent," she said.
Stallworth also went through his own housing insecurity while finishing up at Stanford. He always planned on starting a company to solve the problem for others when the time was right.
When Lennox and Stallworth met, they knew they worked well together, had a passion for housing people, and had complementary skills, she said.
"Our position is that this is no different than any group of people coming together to rent a home, and we are not aware of any limit on the number of people that can live in shared housing. For decades Stanford students and others have been coming together to rent homes in Palo Alto without issue. The only change here is the furniture we use — our pods — to accommodate more people in the house in an appealing and comfortable way," she said.
Lennox said the company wants to provide the service wherever it is needed.
"We had a manager at a local business reach out, before all of the news stories, asking us to let them know when we open more homes in the area because they have a hard time getting people to work for them as they open new locations. She said it is impossible for people on entry-level wages to find a place to live nearby. So yes, we would love to open more places in Palo Alto and the Bay Area," she said.
The company also still plans to launch in New York, given the extreme need for flexible low-cost housing there.
"We are still in touch with people from New York who ask all the time when we will get started there since it would be a major improvement over their current living situations," she said.
Comments
Registered user
Crescent Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
typo: cachet, not cache
Registered user
Woodside
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Privacy?
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Nope it’s spelled CASH,
house rent just bumped up to 11,500
Take note investors
and guess what
14 more cars parked on your street
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
A Skinner box for hamster living. They can spin on their exercycles, connect to rooms via little hamster tunnel tracks, pick up food pellets by pressing a lever. Who needs a kitchen when Dr. Skinner is planning your housing?
Registered user
Fairmeadow
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
This is a good deal for the landlords who can leverage free public infrastructure (street parking, parks and recreation, etc) for their ultra-dense, highly remunerative housing at no extra cost. We should fix that if we are excited about this option.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
10 people in that confined space adds up to roommate problems. Feudalism reigns again.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Another day, another atrocity. Just stick them on the Google / Facebook campus since this whole area's becoming a dense, boring office park.
And heaven forbid the huge businesses destroying our community pay a cent in business tax because our "leaders' can't figure out how to exempt RETAIL from a business tax.
Registered user
Downtown North
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Thanks, Sue. It is good to be informed!
Can this be true? Where have I been? If this does not make national and Sacramento news, nothing will.
I now can go into full retirement as concerned neighborhoodista advocating parking standards for residential and commercial property. Palo Alto permit parking ordinance is woefully inadequate not to mention unenforceable TDMs... City Manager must be budgeting a lot of $s for ordinance rewrites.
I have been fully prepared for new forms of housing and neighborhood parking impact from all of the recent state legislation. However, this is a step into an unexplored dimension of sociology and economics. BTW, this may be fully qualified as family living. The world is 'achangin'.
Registered user
Greenmeadow
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I think capsule housing is a great idea. It's not a new idea at all, see Web Link for details on various ways this idea has been implemented since the urban migrations of the 19th century. In most places it is now illegal, which contributes to homelessness and the ongoing housing crisis. Around the turn of the 20th century, a good urban union job could yield 30 cents an hour, and the nightly rate for a small cubicle was about the same. Today, those numbers might be $15/hr in wages and $500/mo in rent, which is about what the Brownstone folk have in mind. Now legalize suburban cafes and allow RM-15 everywhere, and we'll make some progress. :-)
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Fast forward a few decades and you'll have Hoovervilles, those attractive campsites so common during the Great Depression.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I can understand this for college students or perhaps for the first year of a first job, but really, how is this living?
No wonder young people are stuck to their phones unable to socialize! Living like this is going to lead to all sorts of problems if people do this for any length of time. People need to be able to have a place to devlop their home life and create relationships. This will do neither. Future lonely people will be the result.
Registered user
Charleston Gardens
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
So, curious about this house by Cal. Ave. What's the zoning restrictions on 14 people living in one dwelling and parking their cars in front of the neighbors homes? Do their friends come over and then you have 30 people at one place now too? Just curious.