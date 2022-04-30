Nurses at Stanford, Packard hospitals reach tentative contract

The union representing about 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, a move that would end a strike that began on Monday, April 25.
The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, which represents the striking nurses, said the new contract, if approved by membership, would give members a 7% wage increase this year. The negotiations also resulted in a 5% increase effective at the start of next April, another increase effective in April 2024 and large increases to nurses' retirement benefits.
The union's membership still needs to vote through the weekend on whether to approve the tentative agreement, which was reached on Friday.
The hospitals also guaranteed an additional week of vacation for all nurses starting in 2024.
The striking nurses called on Stanford management to improve working conditions and address staff shortages.
The union said executives at the hospitals have failed to address low staff retention and high turnover rates and have attempted to withdraw health benefits for striking nurses.
Roughly 93% of nurses represented by CRONA voted to authorize the strike earlier this month after their labor contract with Stanford expired March 31. The strike is CRONA's first in more than two decades, according to the union.
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
So, this wasn't about money, yet everything mentioned was an increase in salary, large increases in retirement, vacation, etc. When you're making 118% above the national average. Hmm.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
They deserve more - and our everlasting thanks.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Another local paper sent a 5PM news alert with a more complete account of the proposed settlement including the paragraph "Stanford also guaranteed an additional week of pre-scheduled vacation for all nurses starting in 2024, as well as additional protections against workplace violence, including a new response team at the children’s hospital." Web Link
I showed it to a Stanford nurse friend who laughed and said, " Tone deaf! Not a word about understaffing and they thing we're going to wait until 2024 for another week of vacation!"
43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
I'm glad to hear the nurses will be returning to work. Had there been a disaster there would have been no one on hand to tell the doctors what to do.