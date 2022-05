Caltrain to temporarily reduce service in May for electrification work

Caltrain will temporarily reduce its service next week in an effort to expedite electrification work in San Mateo and Burlingame.

Caltrain's daily service will drop from 104 trains per day to 88 between Monday and May 20, with three trains per hour traveling in each direction between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Baby Bullet service will also be temporarily suspended during the work period and trains will be single-tracked through the Broadway, Burlingame, San Mateo, Hayward Park and Hillsdale stations.

According to Caltrain, the work in Burlingame and San Mateo was originally scheduled to be completed in March, but was pushed back after a train hit a work vehicle on the tracks on March 10.

The train was carrying 75 passengers at the time of the crash, which injured 13 people, including two Caltrain employees.