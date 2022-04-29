PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed revisions to Community Survey; study session on instructional materials

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 2.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss possible litigation involving The Sobrato Organization's property at 340 Portage Ave. The council will also hold a study session on the proposed 2023 budget; consider refinancing the city's general obligation bonds that were authorized in a 2008 election; discuss proposals to revise the Community Survey; and consider clarifying in-person protocols for council committees and board and commissions. The council will then go into closed session to discuss property negotiations with the Palo Alto Museum pertaining to 300 Homer Ave. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider changes to the rate schedule pertaining to stormwater drainage and to discuss a justification study for development-impact fees. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to hold a study session to hear recommendations for instructional materials to adopt for elementary school English language arts and science classes, as well as items on the eighth grade literature adoption and high school biology textbook adoption. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to appoint members to subcommittees on the utilities budget and on fiber-optic ring expansion and consider recommending approval of the operating and capital budgets for the Utilities Department for fiscal year 2023-24. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.