The second man drove away in a white Ford Transit-250. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen on Wednesday in San Jose.

Police said one of the men fled the scene on foot but was arrested after a short pursuit.

Officers responded and located two men coming out of the front smashed window of the business, according to a press release .

On April 28 around 4:30 a.m., police were notified of a silent alarm that activated from the Cardinal Bike Shop at 1955 El Camino Real near Stanford Avenue in the city's Evergreen Park neighborhood.

Palo Alto police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into the Cardinal Bike Shop and taking cash, which was ultimately recovered after a short pursuit, early Thursday morning. Officers haven't located his reported accomplice.

The apprehended man, a 36-year-old San Jose resident, was booked into jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy, committing a felony while out on bail and resisting arrest, according to police.

Police also recovered tools that were located inside the vehicle and believe the tools may have been stolen. Officers had last seen the car speeding away from the Stanford campus as tools were falling out of the vehicle, according to the press release.

Around 6:20 a.m., officers located the stolen vehicle about a mile away in the 800 block of Bowdoin Street on the Stanford University campus, and the vehicle was returned to its owner.

The men entered the store by smashing out a window, police said. Once inside, they took an undisclosed amount of cash, which was ultimately recovered.

Alleged bike shop burglar arrested after brief chase

Investigation leads officers to stolen vehicle, tools