Palo Alto native Molly Tuttle and band Golden Highway bring bluegrass to The Guild

Since opening in February, the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park has been playing host to national touring acts, but taking the stage tonight is a musician with roots closer to home​.​

Though she's now based in Nashville, Molly Tuttle grew up in Palo Alto, honing her skills ​as part of​ a musical family.

Tuttle performs with her band, Golden Highway, April 28, 7 p.m. at The Guild. Rachel Baiman opens.

Tuttle, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, is currently touring with her new album, "Crooked Tree," which marks her first release on Nonesuch Records​.​

The album is rooted in bluegrass traditions — in fact, it was co-produced by bluegrass legend Jerry Douglas, who also plays dobro on the album, according to Tuttle's website. But Tuttle also draws on contemporary influences, particularly in lyrics that explore everything from the challenges of being the only woman musician in the room to how the high cost of living in the Bay Area makes the region inhospitable​ for many artists.