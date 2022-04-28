Gas line rupture disrupts traffic in East Palo Alto

A PG&E gas line that ruptured while crews were working on the line on Thursday has disrupted traffic in East Palo Alto and blocked access to U.S. Highway 101.

The rupture, which occurred at University Avenue and Donohoe Street, began at about 10:53 a.m., causing a significant hissing of leaking gas. The line is expected to be repaired by about 4 p.m., East Palo Alto police said.

Eastbound traffic on University Avenue was diverted onto northbound Highway 101. Westbound traffic on University was diverted onto Bell Street to Euclid Avenue. From there, drivers were directed to northbound Highway 101 at the freeway entrance where East Bayshore Road transitions to Donohoe Street, police said. Traffic was backed up on Bell Street and Euclid Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The rupture didn't cause evacuations except from the Chevron gas station at the corner, police said.

