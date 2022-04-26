News

Four alleged Lululemon shoplifters caught with nearly $6K in merchandise

One of the thieves was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run after fleeing from store

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 26, 2022, 9:29 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Four people who allegedly took nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Lululemon Athletica store in downtown Palo Alto were involved in a hit-and-run collision in the area before they were arrested in Hayward on April 22, 2022. Map by Jamey Padojino.

Palo Alto police have arrested four people suspected of organized retail theft and a hit-and-run collision on Friday, the department said in a press release.

The police dispatch center received a call shortly after 2 p.m. on April 22 from the Lululemon Athletica store at 432 University Ave. near Waverley Street. The caller reported a clothing theft and said that the four people fled in a BMW X5 sport utility vehicle. As officers were heading to the scene, another call came in reporting a hit-and-run collision on Homer Avenue and Cowper Street less than half a mile away, where the description of the car was similar to that of the robbery. No one was hurt in the collision.

The Lululemon investigation revealed that two women and one man entered the store, grabbed several items of merchandise and fled in a vehicle without making a payment. Lululemon staff jotted down the car's license plate and provided it to the police.

As the vehicle made its way south on Cowper Street, it ran the stop sign at the intersection with Homer Avenue and struck a westbound Toyota pickup truck driven by a man in his 20s. The BMW did not stop and fled the scene. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Officers located the SUV traveling east on state Route 92 in Foster City on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The vehicle was stopped in the 27000 block of Industrial Boulevard in Hayward and five people in the car were taken into custody without incident at about 2:45 p.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Officers retrieved the allegedly stolen property of 54 Lululemon items valued at $5,800 which they said were inside the vehicle.

Four people were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on suspicion of felony retail theft: a 20-year-old man from Stockton and three Modesto women, ages 24, 25 and 26. The man was also booked on suspicion of hit-and-run and for two outstanding felony warrants. The 25-year-old man was found with an outstanding felony warrant. The fifth person in the car was released following the police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Four alleged Lululemon shoplifters caught with nearly $6K in merchandise

One of the thieves was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run after fleeing from store

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 26, 2022, 9:29 am

Palo Alto police have arrested four people suspected of organized retail theft and a hit-and-run collision on Friday, the department said in a press release.

The police dispatch center received a call shortly after 2 p.m. on April 22 from the Lululemon Athletica store at 432 University Ave. near Waverley Street. The caller reported a clothing theft and said that the four people fled in a BMW X5 sport utility vehicle. As officers were heading to the scene, another call came in reporting a hit-and-run collision on Homer Avenue and Cowper Street less than half a mile away, where the description of the car was similar to that of the robbery. No one was hurt in the collision.

The Lululemon investigation revealed that two women and one man entered the store, grabbed several items of merchandise and fled in a vehicle without making a payment. Lululemon staff jotted down the car's license plate and provided it to the police.

As the vehicle made its way south on Cowper Street, it ran the stop sign at the intersection with Homer Avenue and struck a westbound Toyota pickup truck driven by a man in his 20s. The BMW did not stop and fled the scene. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Officers located the SUV traveling east on state Route 92 in Foster City on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The vehicle was stopped in the 27000 block of Industrial Boulevard in Hayward and five people in the car were taken into custody without incident at about 2:45 p.m.

Officers retrieved the allegedly stolen property of 54 Lululemon items valued at $5,800 which they said were inside the vehicle.

Four people were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on suspicion of felony retail theft: a 20-year-old man from Stockton and three Modesto women, ages 24, 25 and 26. The man was also booked on suspicion of hit-and-run and for two outstanding felony warrants. The 25-year-old man was found with an outstanding felony warrant. The fifth person in the car was released following the police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.