Four alleged Lululemon shoplifters caught with nearly $6K in merchandise

Palo Alto police have arrested four people suspected of organized retail theft and a hit-and-run collision on Friday, the department said in a press release.

The police dispatch center received a call shortly after 2 p.m. on April 22 from the Lululemon Athletica store at 432 University Ave. near Waverley Street. The caller reported a clothing theft and said that the four people fled in a BMW X5 sport utility vehicle. As officers were heading to the scene, another call came in reporting a hit-and-run collision on Homer Avenue and Cowper Street less than half a mile away, where the description of the car was similar to that of the robbery. No one was hurt in the collision.

The Lululemon investigation revealed that two women and one man entered the store, grabbed several items of merchandise and fled in a vehicle without making a payment. Lululemon staff jotted down the car's license plate and provided it to the police.

As the vehicle made its way south on Cowper Street, it ran the stop sign at the intersection with Homer Avenue and struck a westbound Toyota pickup truck driven by a man in his 20s. The BMW did not stop and fled the scene. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Officers located the SUV traveling east on state Route 92 in Foster City on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The vehicle was stopped in the 27000 block of Industrial Boulevard in Hayward and five people in the car were taken into custody without incident at about 2:45 p.m.