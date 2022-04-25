Pedestrian dies in early morning collision in East Palo Alto

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car early Monday morning in East Palo Alto, police said.

The collision was reported at about 5:09 a.m. on East Bayshore Road at Oakwood Drive.

A man wearing dark clothing was pushing a shopping cart in the southbound lane of traffic and was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction, according to a news release from police.

The pedestrian died at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.