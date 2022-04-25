News

Pedestrian dies in early morning collision in East Palo Alto

Driver remained at the scene, cooperated with police

by Bay City News Service

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car early Monday morning in East Palo Alto, police said.

A man was struck and killed in an early morning collision in East Palo Alto on April 25, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images.

The collision was reported at about 5:09 a.m. on East Bayshore Road at Oakwood Drive.

A man wearing dark clothing was pushing a shopping cart in the southbound lane of traffic and was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction, according to a news release from police.

The pedestrian died at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by sending an anonymous email to [email protected] or sending an an anonymous text from a cellphone to 650-409-6792. Anonymous voicemail messages may be left at 650-409-6792.

In addition, information can be given by calling Sgt. M. Lualemaga at 650-853-3160 Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

