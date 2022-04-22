'Turbocharging' our worst impulses: Obama speaks at Stanford about dangers the internet poses to democracy

Former President Barack Obama came to Stanford University on Thursday to urge tech leaders to take the spirit of innovation that led to Silicon Valley's success and use it to tackle the serious threats to democracy that he sees in the current internet landscape.
In an April 21 keynote address hosted by Stanford's Cyber Policy Center and the Obama Foundation, the former president warned that while technological progress has brought about transformative positive changes, it has also caused disinformation to proliferate and poses profound dangers for democracy.
"Like all advances in technology, this progress has had unintended consequences — it sometimes comes at a price," Obama said. "We see that our new information ecosystem is turbocharging some of humanity's worst impulses."
The former president laid out the case for why he believes tech companies must be part of the solution to improving the internet and why greater government oversight is necessary.
Obama began his speech by taking a broad look at what he described as the tumultuous and dangerous moment in history that the world is currently experiencing. From Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine to former President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, Obama said that efforts to subvert democracy are underway around the globe.
A major impediment to turning the tide and strengthening democracy, Obama said, lies in the digital transformation Silicon Valley has led.
"One of the biggest reasons for democracy's weakening is the profound change that's taken place in how we communicate and consume information," he said.
Obama detailed a range of harms that he said have come from the shift to the internet as people's primary source of information, including highly personalized news feeds that reinforce people's existing biases, increased difficulty in differentiating factual information from conspiracy theories, the accelerated decline of traditional media outlets and the ability for autocratic leaders to use social media to spread propaganda and hateful messages.
Emerging tools in artificial intelligence, like "deepfake" technology that can create fabricated videos, will allow disinformation to grow more sophisticated and pose frightening implications for our social order, Obama said.
"Fortunately, I am convinced that it is possible to preserve the transformative power and promise of the open internet, while at least mitigating the worst of its harms," he said.
Making the needed fixes will require those working in the technology sector to get involved and take responsibility for the impact of the platforms they have created, Obama said. Tech companies have to go further to limit and slow the spread of dangerous content online, he said.
Decisions also shouldn't be left solely to private companies, Obama told the crowd, but rather ought to be subject to regulation and public oversight, similar to the safety rules in place for other industries. Greater transparency and scrutiny are particularly needed around the algorithms tech giants use to determine what content users see, he said.
The former president argued that these types of regulations aren't mutually exclusive with innovation and can be crafted in ways that protect a company's sensitive business information.
"If a meat packing company has a proprietary technique to keep our hot dogs fresh and clean, they don't have to reveal to the world what that technique is, (but) they do have to tell the meat inspector," Obama said. "In the same way, tech companies should be able to protect their intellectual property while also following certain safety standards that we as a country, not just them, have agreed are necessary for the greater good."
While pushing for major changes to internet oversight, Obama caveated that the goal shouldn't be to try to remove every last bit of offensive material and said that he knows rules for what content is allowed online will have to involve value judgments.
Free speech is important, Obama told the audience, and a robust, even sometimes antagonistic exchange of ideas, creates a better society. At the same time, he pointed out that the first amendment only constrains government action, not the choices of private companies, and that social media sites already make decisions about what content is allowed and how it will appear on their platforms.
In evaluating any proposal to reform social media or the internet more broadly, the former president said his guiding principle will be to consider whether it strengthens or weakens the potential of a healthy and inclusive democracy.
"Whatever changes contribute to that vision, I'm for. Whatever erodes that vision, I'm against," Obama said.
Beyond tech companies and lawmakers, Obama said individuals should also work to broaden the views and perspectives they see and to learn how to better fact-check the information they consume online.
The prospect of creating a better version of the internet is a challenge that everyone should collectively welcome, Obama argued, and one that has the potential to create a better world.
"Now's the time to pick a side," Obama said. "We have a choice right now. Do we allow our democracy to wither or do we make it better? That's the choice we face and it is a choice worth embracing."
Interesting that a newsworthy event was going on at the same time as this speech and yet PA Weekly has not mentioned it. Perhaps you can blame it on police encryption. Or perhaps it was censorship of things the media doesn't want us to know.
According to Nextdoor, there was a protest on Fabian yesterday as Dr. Cody was getting her Tall Tree Award.
The fact that this protest is not mentioned as a news item causes me to raise some questions.
Is the reason it was not news in the Weekly due to police encryption, or censorship of protest against health restrictions during the pandemic? Either way, this caused problems for people trying to get where they were going and there is a video now on Nextdoor. It seems that the place to turn to news of what is going on is Nextdoor rather than local newspaper.
Additionally, it is interesting that this was happening at the same time Obama is talking about misinformation, dangers of social media for fake news, and similar concerns at Stanford. This has been widely reported. But we have to get our news from Nextdoor.
Does anyone see any irony here?
Or it simply may be a reflection of fewer available beat reporters to get there because so many people no longer support great news reporting. Free social media (useless gossip and hearsay) is a poor substitute for well-edited newspapers. Support news agencies or they will die, and we all will be worse off for it. Democracy is not a spectator sport. It requires the active participation of INFORMED citizens. While I agree that police encryption needs to go, I think your leap may be erroneous and indicative of a different problem.
Re: encryption--Most PAPD officers serve with honor. Nonetheless, WE, the people, are ultimately responsible for oversight of the uniformed (and armed) people we collectively authorize to enforce our laws. Transparency is a necessity. Encryption has to go.
Obama is doubling down on the attack on free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment. The government can't prevent you from expressing ideas but Big Tech can, so we continue to have the government asking Big Tech to violate that fundamental pillar of democracy. And to do it, ironically, in the name of democracy.
Obama then gets more specific and uses the language of identity politics. He says that if speech isn't "inclusive", then it must be prevented. He wants Big Tech to continue to censor speech that could possibly bother someone, because then it wouldn't be "inclusive". This is routinely, and ridiculously, referred to as "hate speech". So, for example, if someone points out the biological fact that men can't be pregnant, this must be censored because it goes against the trans fiction that if a woman (who can get pregnant) says she is a man, then she is a man.
Do we really want to encourage Big Tech to prevent discussion of controversial topics? Do we really want temp workers hired by Big Tech to make decisions on what can be expressed on the internet? To make decisions to strike, demonitize, hide and take down content on issues that need airing? Such as the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis, which they did for a year. Do we really believe that democracy will be destroyed if controversial views are discussed, because people are too stupid to ultimately ferret out truth from fiction, and an elite class is necessary to control speech?