New state task force sets out to combat declining student enrollment rates

A task force that will help combat declining student enrollment rates throughout California was announced Thursday by Tony Thurmond, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The task force's goal is to tackle the problems surrounding dropping enrollment by offering recommendations and technical assistance to districts to help offset challenges being faced.
The co-chairs will be Public Policy Institute of California Vice President Lande Ajose, California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas, Association of California School Administrators Executive Director Edgar Zazueta and California Association of School Business Officials CEO Tatiana Davenport.
"I am committed to supporting the needs of all our schools and school districts and while each school and community has its own unique history and conditions, declining enrollment is something that we are facing together," Thurmond said in a press release.
Thurmond and the co-chairs will focus on data analysis to better understand trends related to the enrollment decline which includes seeing which districts students are leaving from and where they are going.
The task force also plans to investigate birth rates, immigration status and housing costs in the area, specifically urban areas that have previously influenced population fluctuations.
"For many communities, this is not a new challenge, but after two years of a pandemic, the impacts feel amplified and the future seems daunting," Thurmond said.
Nationwide data from the California Department of Education indicated that decreases in student enrollment have affected public schools throughout the nation, not just in the state.
According to a press release from the California Department of Education, California is a control state, meaning that local communities have a bigger role in shaping local spending and program decisions.
Some legislation Thurmond is pursuing includes AB 1614, which would increase the base of funding schools received through the Local Control Funding Formula, as well as SB 830, which would provide an increase in funding for schools based on their enrollment as opposed to their attendance numbers.
These bills are believed to be able to assist districts in accessing immediate resources to help with enrollment issues, according to the press release.
I get it: spend more of our taxpayer dollars for another state commission. Will people draw a per diem for “serving” on this thing?
I get the goal is to divert more of our tax dollars to low achieving districts.
Oakland school district has had trouble for four decades despite huge funding, numerous leaders and even prior state takeover. More of our money will not solve this.
After Covid era state dollars awarded to help school districts, news reported state auditor said few districts had accounted for the lavish dollars! Little follow up, naturally.
This will likely be more of the same.
Little accountability. A LOT of our money.
I predicted fleeing to private education from CA public schools years ago, even on this forum (!) - and for multitude of reasons. I was not educated in private schools, by the way. But do see logic in them now - and for leaving this state.
There is also a concerted effort by state bureaucrats to install unnecessary, incorrect and offensive ethnics studies and to dumb down Mathematics education in CA public schools in recent years. Syndicated columns have discussed ethnic studies controversy - this isn’t just my little opinion.
How about sticking to a coherent, straightforward curriculum of reading, writing, Mathematics, removing politically biased content which aims to mold young minds for political reasons. Yes, it IS possible to teach History, Social Studies without adding ridiculous concocted emphasis on what should be minor points. This country was not founded in racism.
They got rid of the easy CAHSEE high school exit exam for political reasons, to cater to low achievers. Great, now there is NO basic bar to demonstrate worthiness to hold a California high school diploma! One could take it three times and get free tutoring over summer fand students still couldn’t pad this easy test! So they should have been failed out of high school. This is a FACT.
- now there is social promotion.
Getting rid of standardized tests creates murkiness and removes objectivity. So incompetence can be covered up. When it refers to UC admissions, this becomes a big deal to millions.