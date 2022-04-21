Stanford Jazz Festival announces 50th anniversary lineup

The Stanford Jazz Festival is golden this year, marking its 50th anniversary season in 2022.

The Stanford Jazz Workshop, which organizes the festival, announced the lineup this week for the golden anniversary summer festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, for a month of a half of​ in-person​ concerts​ featuring top talents and up-and-comers in jazz.​ The festival takes place June 17 through July 30 at various venues on the Stanford University campus.

"I am so grateful we can come together this year and celebrate the history of the organization and recognize memorable moments from past performances​," Stanford Jazz Festival Founder and Artistic Director Jim Nadel​ said in a press release announcing the lineup​. ​"While it is important to think back and honor our past, I wanted this year's Festival to also look forward and highlight exciting new voices and present unique musical combinations of different generations and styles."

Featured artists include: Bobby McFerrin, Eliane Elias, Dianne Reeves, Lisa Fischer, Kenny Barron, Rufus Reid, George Cables,​ Joshua Redman, Yosvany Terry,​ Sasha Berliner, Andrew Speight, Tiffany Austin, Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, and Bay Area native and recent Grammy winner ​Taylor Eigsti​.​

The festival kicks off on June 17 with a special performance by Nadel on alto saxophone, joined by the ensemble of Tommy Occhiuto, saxophone​; ​Skylar Tang, trumpet​; ​Tomoko Funaki, bass​; ​Jason Lewis, drums​; ​and Glen Pearson, piano​.​