Showcase at Pace Gallery features young students' art

While Pace Gallery often exhibits well-known artists, its latest show highlights some much younger, emerging talents. This week, the Palo Alto location of the international gallery group is showing the works of students from the K-8 Aspire East Palo Alto Charter School.
"EPACS: 2022 Art Showcase" highlights an array of artworks created in various media. The pieces are accompanied by wall text about the show that was written by the students, according to a press release from Pace.
The art show also features poster-sized, black-and-white portraits of students, created as part of the Inside Out Project by French artist JR. The artist launched the project roughly a decade ago after receiving the TED prize.
"EPACS: 2022 Art Showcase" is on view through April 24. Pace Gallery is located at 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit pacegallery.com
