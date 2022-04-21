PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on business tax measure, ban on in-lieu parking fees downtown

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 25.

CITY COUNCIL... The council plans to interview candidates for the Parks and Recreation Commission, discuss work plans of various boards and commissions and continue its discussion of a business tax measure. The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, April 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The committee plans to hear a presentation from Save the Bay and discuss the update of the city's tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider approving a parcel map for 1033 Amarillo Ave. and discuss a ban on in-lieu parking fees downtown. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss proposed renovation at 525 University Ave., and approve a Certified Local Government report that will be sent to the State Office of Historic Preservation. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.