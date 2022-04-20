News

Berman curses during heated hearing on 'unprofessional conduct' bill

Assembly member apologizes after telling speakers to 'follow the f---ing' rules

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 20, 2022, 11:42 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

State Assembly member Marc Berman speaks during a press conference outside of the Ford Greenfield Labs in Palo Alto on Jan. 26, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

State Assembly member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, apologized Tuesday after cursing out loud at public speakers who were complaining about a proposed bill that pertains to "unprofessional conduct" by doctors.

Berman, who chairs the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, was facilitating the discussion of Assembly Bill 2098, which is authored by Assembly member Evan Low, D-Campbell, and which seeks to designate the spread of COVID-19 disinformation by physicians and surgeons as unprofessional conduct.

The hearing turned heated when numerous speakers came to the microphone to complain about the legislation, as well as about broader efforts by public health officials to encourage vaccination against COVID-19. Berman appeared to lose his patience after one man, wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Good luck with your vaccines," came up to the microphone and told the committee that "anyone who supports this bill will be held accountable under Nuremberg Code," referring to a set of ethical principles pertaining to medical experimentation.

"Be warned, we are watching very closely," the man said.

"Hey, check it out," Berman responded. "I need everyone to follow the f---ing rules! Give your name, the organization you're with and your position on the bill."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

After the reprimand, numerous speakers alluded to Berman's outburst by saying that they "f---ing oppose the bill." When they finished testifying, Berman apologized for cussing earlier in the hearing.

"I should not have done that," Berman said.

The bill ultimately advanced out of the committee by a 12-5 vote.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Berman curses during heated hearing on 'unprofessional conduct' bill

Assembly member apologizes after telling speakers to 'follow the f---ing' rules

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 20, 2022, 11:42 am

State Assembly member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, apologized Tuesday after cursing out loud at public speakers who were complaining about a proposed bill that pertains to "unprofessional conduct" by doctors.

Berman, who chairs the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, was facilitating the discussion of Assembly Bill 2098, which is authored by Assembly member Evan Low, D-Campbell, and which seeks to designate the spread of COVID-19 disinformation by physicians and surgeons as unprofessional conduct.

The hearing turned heated when numerous speakers came to the microphone to complain about the legislation, as well as about broader efforts by public health officials to encourage vaccination against COVID-19. Berman appeared to lose his patience after one man, wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Good luck with your vaccines," came up to the microphone and told the committee that "anyone who supports this bill will be held accountable under Nuremberg Code," referring to a set of ethical principles pertaining to medical experimentation.

"Be warned, we are watching very closely," the man said.

"Hey, check it out," Berman responded. "I need everyone to follow the f---ing rules! Give your name, the organization you're with and your position on the bill."

After the reprimand, numerous speakers alluded to Berman's outburst by saying that they "f---ing oppose the bill." When they finished testifying, Berman apologized for cussing earlier in the hearing.

"I should not have done that," Berman said.

The bill ultimately advanced out of the committee by a 12-5 vote.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.