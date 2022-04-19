Bay Area transit agencies weigh whether to keep mask mandate

A Monday ruling by a federal judge in Florida overturning mask mandates on public transportation doesn't appear to be immediately changing local transit agency policies.

Representatives for BART, the San Francisco Municipal Railway, Caltrain, The Vine transit services, and Solano County Transit all said that riders and staff are still required to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at least through May 3, the previous end date for federal mask mandates.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not authorized to enforce the travel and transit mask mandate. The decision has sent local agencies scrambling to determine whether to honor the federal ruling or keep masking in place.

A spokesperson for BART said that the agency is currently figuring out what to do about the sudden change in federal guidelines.

"We haven't made an official or final determination yet," said the BART spokesperson. "We are currently touching base with other transit agencies in the Bay Area and looking to see if there is any movement on the local, state or federal level about a mandate. Things moved quickly yesterday and the dust hasn't settled yet."