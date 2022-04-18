Stanford to cut striking nurses' pay, health care benefits

Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital administrators have announced they will cut off health insurance benefits to striking nurses and their families as well as pay.
The hospitals announced the cuts on Friday to the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA), a union of more than 5,000 nurses representing the two hospitals, which plans to begin striking on April 25 after both sides failed to reach contract agreements.
The union has posted a petition on its website that has thus far garnered nearly 23,000 signatures. The petition will be presented to hospital officials prior to the strike, CRONA said in a statement.
"It is beyond cruel and insulting for the hospitals to cut off health care for the nurses who have given everything to the hospitals in these last two years and are simply asking to negotiate common-sense solutions for their patients and their profession — especially when the hospitals reported that their joint operating surplus increased by $676 million in 2021, in addition to a combined revenue of approximately $8.3 billion," the union said.
"Instead of trying to address why 93% of eligible nurses voted to go on strike, the hospitals responded with this cruel move that's clearly designed to punish nurses and break their resolve."
In a statement, Dale E. Beatty, chief nurse executive and vice president of patient care services for Stanford Health Care, and Jesus Cepero, senior vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for Stanford Children's Health, confirmed the hospitals will cut the nurses' health care benefits and pay if they strike.
The hospitals are "well prepared to continue to provide safe, quality health care to the communities that rely on us," they said.
Nurses who strike will not be paid for any shifts they miss.
"In addition, employer-paid health benefits will cease on May 1 for nurses who go out on strike and remain out through the end of the month in which the strike begins," they said.
Stanford quoted from a "contingency manual" the union provided to nurses:
"If a strike lasts beyond the end of the month in which it begins and the hospitals discontinue medical coverage, you will have the option to pay for continued coverage."
The hospitals said that nurses who choose to strike may pay out of pocket to continue their health coverage through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), a federal program that allows employees to temporarily extend their group health benefits.
Stanford said the move is a standard practice that "is not unique to our hospitals and applies to any of our employees on unpaid status, including those who leave the hospital to transition to another job.
"We remain hopeful that CRONA will return to the bargaining table to work with us to reach a new contract agreement and avert a strike. We support and value the extraordinary nurses of Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and have put a strong economic proposal on the table that, when a contract is ratified, ensures they will remain the highest paid nurses in the nation," the hospitals said.
CRONA's demands include providing mental health services, retaining existing medical benefits, increasing pay and implementing measures to address nurse burnout, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I cannot believe what I just read. Stanford, you should be ashamed of yourself. This is an appalling threat. Your nursing staff should be receiving hardship payment in addition to their regular salary for the long hours that each has put in during these last 2 1/2 years. They risked their own lives for the good of the community. Make this right!
College Terrace
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I question if this threatening tactic on the part of Stanford is LEGAL. How fitting that Stanford will not listen and respect nurses.
Is this because the majority working in this profession are women? Do the hard work and remain at the table. Do not harm your nursing staff by taking away their healthcare benefits. Stanford you have already lost in the public’s mind with your disgraceful bullying.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
"The hospitals are "well prepared to continue to provide safe, quality health care to the communities that rely on us," they said."
Continue?? Really? Hardly what the nurses have been saying throughout the pandemic due to cuts in nurses aides, patients sitting in their own waste for hours, the chronic understaffing and the daily 5AM phone calls asking exhausted staff to work more, the burnout from constantly working overtime, the strains of having to lift 400 lb patients ALONE ...
Since "Health and Safety" is a top PA priority, isn't it high time for our leaders to call some hearings and check out the nurses' complaints?
Followup articles, roundtable panel discussions and interviews with both sides would be great, too.
Maybe Stanford can also explain how they can miraculously keep expanding year after year without causing any disruption and/or adding a single car trip over the years!
Woodside
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
I cannot comment on salaries because I don’t know.
I do know for the last 2 1/2 these nurses have worked
tirelessly to provide care for my family and this community. Long shifts, dangerous situations ,understaffing have been juggled at a huge cost to the well being of these amazing caregivers.
Stanford may not care but WE DO❣️