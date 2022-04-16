Police arrest suspect in November sideshow collision

Palo Alto police have arrested a man they say sideswiped a police patrol car before crashing his vehicle into a tree while fleeing from an illegal sideshow in November.

Jonathan Millan Sanchez, 26, of East Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading causing serious bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol while causing bodily injury to another person and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs while causing bodily injury to another person, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police said Sanchez's vehicle hit a police patrol car before slamming into a tree as he fled an illegal sideshow on Nov. 26 at 1:06 a.m. The collision occurred in the 1900 block of Embarcadero Road.

Sanchez and a female passenger in her 20s both suffered major injuries in the collision and were hospitalized. A dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the collision and suffered major injuries, police said.

Following an investigation into the collision, police received an arrest warrant for Sanchez on March 8, and he was located and taken into custody on March 30.