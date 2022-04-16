Palo Alto resident robbed at gunpoint in driveway while child is in the car

NEWS ALERT: Armed robbers hold up resident in University South neighborhood

Police said that the robbers were also spotted by a security guard at the Patagonia store at 525 Alma Street minutes earlier, just before 6 p.m. Two men had been sitting in their black, two-door Honda Accord with tinted windows in front of the store for an extended time. When one of them opened his car door, a uniformed security guard standing nearby made eye contact. The man stayed in the car, which then immediately drove off and headed east on University Avenue, police reported.

Having just parked the car, the man opened its rear door to get the child out when a black two-door coupe pulled up and a passenger in a ski mask got out. The robber pointed a pistol at the resident and demanded his property. The man noticed that the driver of the vehicle, while remaining in the car, was also pointing a handgun at him, according to police. The man handed over his wristwatch, and the robbers drove away.

The hold up took place in the driveway of the man's residence in the 900 block of Bryant Street , in the University South neighborhood, at about 6:15 p.m.

The police investigation remains ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about any of these incidents call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

A police investigation revealed that the Civic had a license plate that had been reported stolen out of San Francisco. The investigation also revealed that no auto burglaries had actually occurred but rather the two suspects had been seen peering into windows of parked cars as if they were looking for items to steal.

When officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle, which was a black Honda Civic with tinted windows, the Honda took off and narrowly missed striking several pedestrians. Police chased the Honda but chose to end the pursuit on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park as the suspects were driving recklessly, the press release stated.

In a separate incident at Stanford Shopping Center Friday, which police are not certain was related to the University South robbery, officers confronted a car at Stanford Shopping Center, which then took off and nearly struck pedestrians.

The security guard recorded the car's license plate, and police learned that the license plate had been reported stolen out of Oakland and did not belong on the Honda.

Palo Alto resident robbed at gunpoint in driveway while child is in the car

Three incidents reported Friday; police investigating whether they are connected