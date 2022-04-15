PUBLIC AGENDA: Grant for Downtown Housing Plan; PAUSD Promise review

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 18.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a joint study session with the Palo Alto Youth Council, discuss a recent audit of the city's power purchase agreements, consider approving an $800,000 grant for the creation of a Downtown Housing Plan, and continue its discussion of a business tax measure. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review its PAUSD Promise document for next school year, which lays out the district's focus areas and goals. The board also is set to consider approving the budget assumptions for next school year. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., or participate online. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider approving financial plans for the electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the prioritizing, sequencing and adjusting of the scope of work for additional studies, get updates from the VTA, Caltrain and city staff and discuss the committee's work plan. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 899 9720 6541.