News

Police search for armed robbers believed to be tied to car burglaries

Duo hold man at gunpoint on Channing Avenue, last seen in black Honda Accord

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 15, 2022, 9:28 pm 0

Police are looking for two people who robbed a man in Palo Alto and possibly committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center on Friday evening, according to police.

A pair of armed robbers who held a man at gunpoint are believed to be tied to car burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center on April 15, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The armed robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. on Channing Avenue at Bryant Street, where two people armed with handguns robbed a man. There were no physical injuries.

Police said the duo fled in their car, and later appeared to have committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center. They were last seen driving in a two-door black Honda Accord on westbound Sand Hill Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police search for armed robbers believed to be tied to car burglaries

Duo hold man at gunpoint on Channing Avenue, last seen in black Honda Accord

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 15, 2022, 9:28 pm

Police are looking for two people who robbed a man in Palo Alto and possibly committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center on Friday evening, according to police.

The armed robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. on Channing Avenue at Bryant Street, where two people armed with handguns robbed a man. There were no physical injuries.

Police said the duo fled in their car, and later appeared to have committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center. They were last seen driving in a two-door black Honda Accord on westbound Sand Hill Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.