Police search for armed robbers believed to be tied to car burglaries

Police are looking for two people who robbed a man in Palo Alto and possibly committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center on Friday evening, according to police.

The armed robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. on Channing Avenue at Bryant Street, where two people armed with handguns robbed a man. There were no physical injuries.

Police said the duo fled in their car, and later appeared to have committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center. They were last seen driving in a two-door black Honda Accord on westbound Sand Hill Road.

