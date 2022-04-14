Sculpture walk highlights outdoor art at the Cantor

The Cantor Arts Center at Stanford features a variety of exhibits within its walls but also offers the chance, when spring weather is beckoning, to enjoy the best of both worlds: the great outdoors and an array of unique art.
The center holds regular docent-led tours of its diverse collection of outdoor sculpture, which is well known for its collection of numerous works by renowned 19th-century sculptor Auguste Rodin, as well as more modern 20th-century pieces by artists such as Charles Ginnever, Bruce Beasley and Douglas Abdell.
Tours are held the second and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m. The next tour will be held April 17. Tours are free and held rain or shine, but have a limit of 15 visitors.
Cantor Center for the Arts, 328 Lomita Drive at Museum Way, Stanford. For more information, visit events.stanford.edu.
