Sculpture walk highlights outdoor art at the Cantor

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

The Cantor Arts Center holds regular outdoor sculpture walks. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The Cantor Arts Center at Stanford features a variety of exhibits within its walls but also offers the chance, when spring weather is beckoning, to enjoy the best of both worlds: the great outdoors and an array of unique art.

The center holds regular docent-led tours of its diverse collection of outdoor sculpture, which is well known for its collection of numerous works by renowned 19th-century sculptor Auguste Rodin, as well as more modern 20th-century pieces by artists such as Charles Ginnever, Bruce Beasley and Douglas Abdell.

Tours are held the second and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m. The next tour will be held April 17. Tours are free and held rain or shine, but have a limit of 15 visitors.

Cantor Center for the Arts, 328 Lomita Drive at Museum Way, Stanford. For more information, visit events.stanford.edu.

