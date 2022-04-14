San Mateo County artists chosen to display works at new art exhibit

Seven San Mateo County artists have been chosen to display their works at the opening of a new art exhibit, according to a news release.

The art exhibit was launched through a partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and the Redwood City Parks and Arts Foundation and is "aimed at forging an inclusive community" at the CZI Community Space, a place dedicated to the artists’ works, the release said.

"Art inspires new ways of thinking about the world, breaks down barriers, and forges community bonds, said Pamela Estes, President, Redwood City Parks and Arts Foundation. "Our sense of community is an important part of being human. The act of creating a bridge to other humans, regardless of our differences, helps us to grow and learn more about each other and ourselves.

"We can create a more inclusive, diverse and vibrant community through art. Activating this dedicated CZI Community Space for community artists and the public to come together is at the heart and soul of this effort."

The seven artists include: Jose Castro, Elizabeth Gomez, Winsor Kinkade, Pedro Rivas Lopez, Manuel Ortiz, Maria Sanchez and Laurie Satizabal will be exhibiting their work.