Prowler allegedly brandishes knife at resident

A man prowling in the backyard of a Palo Alto home on Wednesday evening allegedly pulled a knife on a resident who confronted him through a window, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred on April 13 at about 6:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Park Boulevard, which is in the city's Ventura neighborhood, according to a press release. The resident immediately called the police.

A man in his 40s was in the home and noticed a stranger who was peering into a window from his backyard. The resident confronted the prowler through the window. The prowler then took out a small kitchen knife, brandished it at the resident and fled on foot north on Park Boulevard. He had gained access to the resident's backyard through an unlocked side-yard gate, police said.

Responding officers were unable to locate the man. The resident described him as a white male of unknown age and about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a stocky build. He wore all-black clothing and a white face covering with the image of "monster teeth" on it. There was no surveillance footage available to release as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

There have not been any similar incidents reported recently in Palo Alto, the release stated.