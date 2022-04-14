Prowler allegedly brandishes knife at resident

A man prowling in the backyard of a Palo Alto home on Wednesday evening allegedly pulled a knife on a resident who confronted him through a window, police said Thursday.
The incident occurred on April 13 at about 6:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Park Boulevard, which is in the city's Ventura neighborhood, according to a press release. The resident immediately called the police.
A man in his 40s was in the home and noticed a stranger who was peering into a window from his backyard. The resident confronted the prowler through the window. The prowler then took out a small kitchen knife, brandished it at the resident and fled on foot north on Park Boulevard. He had gained access to the resident's backyard through an unlocked side-yard gate, police said.
Responding officers were unable to locate the man. The resident described him as a white male of unknown age and about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a stocky build. He wore all-black clothing and a white face covering with the image of "monster teeth" on it. There was no surveillance footage available to release as of Thursday afternoon, police said.
There have not been any similar incidents reported recently in Palo Alto, the release stated.
Residential burglars often access backyards during the daylight hours through unlocked side-yard gates; they prefer to look for ways to enter the home in the backyard where they have more privacy from passersby. Police recommend placing a lock on side gates. Residential burglars don't want confrontations or witnesses and usually choose to target homes they believe are not occupied, the department said.
More crime prevention tips are available at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.
Anyone with information about Wedneday's incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
Crime must now be the most talked about topic of conversation between residents, second now to traffic and Express Lanes on 101.
Fairmeadow
Fairmeadow
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
The PAPD is completely out of touch. Nobody can keep their side yard gate locked all the time because meter readers need access.
Community Center
Community Center
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
The police are right--keeping your side gate locked is a really good idea. You can find out when the meter readers are coming and be sure the gate is unlocked on that day. Or, you can read the meters yourself and email the readings to the City. It's very easy. Having the gate locked cuts your risk considerably.