Former Stanford pediatrician sentenced for felony distribution of pornography to a minor

Dylan O'Connor to spend a year in county jail after sexting a teenager and arranging to meet her in person

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A former Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford pediatrician who was arrested after trying to meet up with a 16-year-old girl, allegedly for sex, received a three-year suspended prison sentence and will serve one year in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

Dylan Edward O'Connor, 35, of Redwood City, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, after the girl called San Jose police to report that O'Connor kept sexting her and sending pornographic photos of himself starting in Nov. 18, 2020.

He had contacted her on social media, and San Jose police traced the internet address back to O'Connor. Redwood City police continued the undercover investigation, with an officer, posing as the 16-year-old girl, communicating with O'Connor, who continued sexting and asked to meet her in person, the DA's office said.

The undercover investigator arranged to meet O'Connor. Officers said he brought a blanket and condoms to the meeting when they arrested him. O'Connor admitted to having a sex addiction, according to the DA's office.

O'Connor pleaded no contest to felony distribution of pornography in San Mateo County Superior Court on Nov. 23.

On Wednesday, April 13, during the sentencing hearing, O'Connor's wife addressed the court and asked for leniency in his case. Prosecutors argued "strenuously" for prison time, the DA's office said. Judge Susan L. Greenberg said it was a close call but she decided to follow a probation recommendation, according to the DA's office.

Greenberg sentenced O'Connor to three years in state prison but suspended the sentence and placed him on two years of supervised probation and one year in county jail. He received one day credit for time served. He must register as a sex offender and complete a sex-offender treatment program for at least one year. He is also subject to search and seizure, must pay a $400 fine and restitution to the victim in an amount not yet determined.

He cannot associate with minors, must stay away from areas where minors congregate and can't have a relationship with any person who has a child. He is also subject to genetic marker testing.

