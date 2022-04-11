News

San Mateo County grants $3.2 million to summer programs

Funds are aimed at targeting learning loss, social and emotional wellbeing

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Mon, Apr 11, 2022, 11:22 am
Costaño Elementary School kindergartener Matthias follows schedules on a white board in a classroom at the Boys and Girls Club in East Palo Alto in 2020. The program is one of San Mateo County's grant recipients in 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

San Mateo County has set aside $3.2 million in grants to send more than 2,500 local students to enrichment programs this summer, officials announced on Wednesday, April 6.

"This is a huge victory for a group that after two years of COVID really needs a win: students from families with low incomes," Board of Supervisors President Don Horsley said. "These grants will provide urgently needed opportunities for students whose families were typically hit the hardest financially during the pandemic."

The $3,217,500 in new grants comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, a stimulus package to help state and local governments overcome issues caused by the pandemic.

In all, the county is funding 42 providers that operate 72 programs, including programs in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Atherton.

The funds will let the Ravenswood City School District and Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula serve 240 more East Palo Alto and Menlo Park students in kindergarten through eighth grade at its free, full-day, four-week summer enrichment program.

Ann Waterman Roy, the Ravenswood district's strategic pandemic recovery consultant, said in addition to summer enrichment, the district will be able to provide counseling and mental health supports during the summer, "which is so important for students who have gone through two years of pandemic-related challenges and trauma."

A full list of grant recipients is available on the county's website.

The $3.2 million in grants is among the $10 million package that also includes funds toward economic recovery, housing and other services.

Angela Swartz writes for The Almanac, a sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.

