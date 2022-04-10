Police investigating hate crime after Palo Alto resident's Ukrainian flag torn down

Police are investigating a recent vandalism as a hate crime, after a Palo Alto resident's Ukrainian flag was torn down and left in the yard rolled up with feces inside, according to a press release.

A resident near the 1400 block of Alma Street made the discovery around 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. The flag was attached to a hedge in the front yard before it was torn off, bundled up with feces inside.

Police believe the vandalism occurred between the evening of April 6 and the morning of April 7, the news release stated, and are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

No similar cases involving the Ukrainian flag in Palo Alto occurred, police said.

On Thursday, a local NextDoor user posted about a similar case, claiming that their flag was torn down and "filled with human sh-t then rolled up and put inside my property."